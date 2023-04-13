We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is one of 1153 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLGT's full-year earnings has moved 27.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, FLGT has moved about 6.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.5%. As we can see, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Harrow Health (HROW - Free Report) . The stock has returned 55.2% year-to-date.
For Harrow Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 125.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 54.8% so far this year, meaning that FLGT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Harrow Health, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 69-stock industry is ranked #153. The industry has moved -4.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Fulgent Genetics, Inc. and Harrow Health. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.