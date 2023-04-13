Adaptimmune (ADAP) Up 7%, Gets T-Cell Programs Rights From GSK

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ( ADAP Quick Quote ADAP - Free Report) announced entering into a transition agreement with GSK plc ( GSK Quick Quote GSK - Free Report) to ensure the return of rights and materials comprised within the PRAME and NY-ESO cell therapy programs. The stock of the company was up about 7.1% on Tuesday, following the news.
The PRAME and NY-ESO programs are Adaptimmune’s proprietary cell therapy programs.
In the past year, shares of the company have plunged 38.2% compared with the
industry's 15.2% fall.
Per the terms of the agreement, Adaptimmune and GSK are collaborating to transition materials and data relating to the PRAME targeted TCR T-cell therapy program — currently in the preclinical stage — to Adaptimmune in 2023. The companies are also planning to transfer the sponsorship, for the GSK IGNYTE-ESO study and a long-term follow-up study, back to Adaptimmune in the third quarter of 2023.
Both parties are collaborating to ensure a hassle-free transition. All other clinical studies within the NY-ESO targeting program have reportedly completed enrollment or will soon be completed by GSK.
Adaptimmune is entitled to an upfront payment, along with milestone-based payments totaling £30 million, for the transfer of the clinical studies for the NY-ESO targeted programs. Management believes that regaining the rights to these T-cell programs will bolster Adaptimmune’s pipeline and its leadership position in the field of engineered TCR T-cells for solid tumors.
In 2023, the company is focused on completing the preclinical development of the PRAME asset. After completing preclinical studies, Adaptimmune plans to file an investigational new drug application to begin clinical studies on a PRAME targeted TCR T-cell therapy.
Per management, PRAME is a highly expressed and validated target across a broad range of solid tumor cancers. It further complements the company’s progress in its MAGE-A4 clinical programs. About the NY-ESO asset, the company plans to continue to evaluate the emerging data to determine the next steps.
Adaptimmune entered into the collaboration and license agreement with GSK for the development, manufacture and commercialization of T-cell receptors (TCR) therapeutic candidates in May 2014.
However, the collaboration between the companies was terminated in October 2022. GSK is also liable to pay £5 million to Adaptimmune, following an amendment to the collaboration agreement in December 2022, for the deletion of certain provisions relating to GSK’s post-termination manufacturing and supply obligations.
