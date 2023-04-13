Aurinia (AUPH) Up 11% on Issue of New Additional Lupkynis Patent

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( AUPH Quick Quote AUPH - Free Report) stock was up about 11% on Tuesday after the company announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a new and refined method-of-use patent for Lupkynis for the treatment of lupus nephritis. The newly issued patent corroborates the unique and proprietary dosing regimen of Aurinia’s currently marketed product, Lupkynis.
In the past year, shares of Aurinia have decreased 10.9% compared with the
This patent serves the purpose of refining the method of using Lupkynis in combination with mycophenolate mofetil and corticosteroids using eGFR as a method of pharmacodynamically dosing the product in patients with lupus nephritis. This new and refined dosing, specified in the patent, is consistent with the FDA-approved product label for Lupkynis.
The coverage provided by the newly issued patent supplements Aurinia’s existing U.S. Patent for Lupkynis, which stands listed in the Orange Book of the FDA as an approved method of using the drug. The new patent is expected to provide Aurinia with an additional layer of patent protection for Lupkynis up to 2037. The company’s next step includes listing the newly issued patent in the FDA’s Orange Book.
Voclosporin, marketed in the United States and European Union (EU) as Lupkynis, is a calcineurin inhibitor used as an immunosuppressant in the treatment of lupus nephritis. In the United States, Lupkynis was approved by the FDA in January 2021 as the first-approved oral therapy for lupus nephritis. In EU, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Lupkynis as a treatment of the same indication as in the United States in September 2022.
Lupus nephritis is a serious complication associated with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. In the United States, approximately 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE among whom one-third are consequently diagnosed with lupus nephritis. Lupus nephritis can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Aurinia currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few stocks from the same industry worth considering are
EQRx ( EQRX Quick Quote EQRX - Free Report) , Avita Medical ( RCEL Quick Quote RCEL - Free Report) and Better Therapeutics ( BTTX Quick Quote BTTX - Free Report) . While EQRx currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Avita Medical and Better Therapeutics have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
In the past 90 days, EQRx’s loss estimates for the year 2023 have narrowed from 71 cents to 58 cents per share. In the past year, shares of EQRx have plunged 57.5%.
EQRX beat estimates in all the previous four reported quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 34.99%.
In the past 90 days, Avita Medical’s loss estimates for the year 2023 have narrowed from $1.26 to 99 cents per share. In the past year, shares of Avita Medical have shot up 97.7%.
RCEL beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, missing the mark on one occasion, delivering an average earnings surprise of 22.16%.
In the past 90 days, Better Therapeutics’ loss estimates for the year 2023 have narrowed from $2.98 to $1.27 per share. In the past year, shares of Better Therapeutics have fallen 14.1%.
BTTX beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, missing the mark on one occasion, delivering an average earnings surprise of 2.04%.
