General Electric (GE) Wins Gas Turbine Order in Czech Republic
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) arm GE Gas Power recently announced that it secured an LM6000 PC Sprint aero-derivative gas turbine order from UCED Group (“UCED”). UCED is the energy division of the Czech investment group (CREDITAS Group) which is mainly engaged in long-term investments in conservative industries.
Per the deal, GE will provide its gas turbine to UCED’s Prost??jov reserve power plant situated in the Czech Republic. The gas turbine is based on jet-engine technology which is currently powering the world’s airlines jets. GE’s LM6000 gas turbines are more efficient than any other aero-derivative gas turbine unit above 40 MW. It provides more than 99% start and operational reliability and over 98% availability.
General Electric’s LM6000 gas turbine unit will help UCED expand its Prost??jov reserve power plant. This in turn will stabilize the grid and aid renewable growth in the Czech Republic. GE will deliver the gas turbine to the site in early 2024 and when in operation, it will add about 50 megawatts (MW) of power to the national power transmission system. This deal is in sync with the Czech government’s goal to diversify energy sources by maximizing gas and renewable sources and to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 30%v by 2030, compared to 2005.
