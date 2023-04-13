We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shopify (SHOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) closed at $45.30, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 2.24% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Shopify will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.43 billion, up 18.75% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $6.66 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +18.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Shopify currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shopify has a Forward P/E ratio of 730.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.37, which means Shopify is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 54.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SHOP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.