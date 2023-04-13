We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Costco (COST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Costco (COST - Free Report) closed at $489.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 3.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.
Costco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2023. On that day, Costco is projected to report earnings of $3.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $54.92 billion, up 4.42% from the year-ago period.
COST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.40 per share and revenue of $242.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.59% and +6.81%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Costco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Costco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.26.
Investors should also note that COST has a PEG ratio of 3.75 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.