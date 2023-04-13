We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) closed at $8.60, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 2.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.95% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $351.97 million, down 14.11% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.64% and -6.12%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.01% lower. Medical Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medical Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.92, which means Medical Properties is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
