ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.84, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had lost 13.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 101.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.54 billion, down 58.54% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.69 per share and revenue of $6.48 billion, which would represent changes of -101.8% and -48.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 54.72% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.