E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) closed at $85.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 16.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 24, 2023. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $154.7 million, up 47.14% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher within the past month. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note e.l.f. Beauty's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 53.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.65.
Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.