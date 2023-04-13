We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed at $21.62, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 4.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Star Bulk Carriers is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 80.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $206.17 million, down 42.87% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -41.41% and -25.17%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.02% higher. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Star Bulk Carriers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.29.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.