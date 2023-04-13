We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fabrinet (FN) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fabrinet (FN - Free Report) closed at $101.19, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies had lost 15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Fabrinet as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $652.62 million, up 15.63% from the year-ago period.
FN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.71 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.77% and +17.19%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fabrinet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fabrinet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Fabrinet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.2, so we one might conclude that Fabrinet is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
