T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) closed at $149.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 4.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 154.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.91 billion, down 1.05% from the year-ago period.
TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $80.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +225.73% and +1.41%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Digging into valuation, T-Mobile currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.38, which means T-Mobile is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, TMUS's PEG ratio is currently 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
To follow TMUS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.