Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) closed at $12.35, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 79.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Riot Platforms, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Riot Platforms, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 371.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.97 million, down 3.53% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.57 per share and revenue of $360.8 million. These totals would mark changes of -21.28% and +39.21%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 101.43% lower. Riot Platforms, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.