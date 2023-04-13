We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know
Crawford & Company B (CRD.B - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Crawford & Company B as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $298.53 million, up 6.99% from the prior-year quarter.
CRD.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.86% and +6.77%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford & Company B should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crawford & Company B is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Crawford & Company B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.34.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRD.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.