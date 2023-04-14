See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
MFS Mass Investors Gr Stk R1 (MIGMX)
BNY Mellon Appreciation Investor (DGAGX)
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BNY Mellon Appreciation Investor (DGAGX - Free Report) . DGAGX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.88%, management fee of 0.55%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.38%.
Fidelity Advisor Convertible Security Institutional (FICVX - Free Report) : 0.75% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. FICVX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With yearly returns of 11.83% over the last five years, FICVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R1 (MIGMX - Free Report) : 1.46% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.88% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.