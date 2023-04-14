We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Astronics (ATRO) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Astronics Corporation (ATRO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Astronics Corporation is one of 48 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Astronics Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRO's full-year earnings has moved 125% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ATRO has returned about 50.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 1.9% on average. This shows that Astronics Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Embraer (ERJ - Free Report) . The stock has returned 50% year-to-date.
For Embraer, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Astronics Corporation belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, meaning that ATRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Embraer, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved -4% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Astronics Corporation and Embraer as they could maintain their solid performance.