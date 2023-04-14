We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Oracle (ORCL) to Build Player Dashboard for Premier League Fans
Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) has partnered with Premier League, the most-watched football league, as its official cloud provider to deliver fans with new interactive dashboards. It will furnish a deeper look into players' statistics as they reach important career milestones.
Built with responsive web design and leveraging game data from Stats Perform, the dashboards enable Premier League fans to better understand and analyze the on-pitch performance of their favorite players on nearly any device.
It will also demonstrate Oracle's ability to manage real-time spikes in usage as viewers around the world simultaneously watch their favorite player's accomplishments in real-time. The Oracle Analytics dashboards run on Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse.
Oracle Corporation Price and Consensus
Oracle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oracle Corporation Quote
Oracle Cloud Aids Fan Engagement in Premier League
Leveraging Oracle Cloud, fans of the Premier League, as of the 2021/22 season, benefit from in-game statistics for player and team performance.
Last year, the Premier League migrated its entire historical video archive to Oracle’s cloud infrastructure, a move which is designed to reduce costs, drive efficiency and unlock a range of new capabilities for the league’s broadcasting operations.
The archive includes every single match from English top flight soccer’s 30 years, and with technological advances improving the quality of this footage, the amount of storage required to host this data is increasing all the time.
The data is stored in four of Oracle’s cloud regions – the UK, the United States, Singapore and Brazil. This model makes the system more robust and resilient. It also improves performance for partners around the world as they are able to access incredibly large files much closer to home.
Oracle Faces Stiff Competition in Cloud Infrastructure Market
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been riding on the robust demand for its infrastructure cloud services.
Despite its late entry, Oracle has been endeavoring to grab a larger share of the prospective cloud market, which is dominated by giants like Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft’s (MSFT - Free Report) Azure Cloud and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) owned Google Cloud. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Per Canalys report, worldwide cloud infrastructure services expenditure grew 23% year over year in fourth-quarter 2022 to $65.8 billion. AWS led the cloud infrastructure services market in the quarter, accounting for 32% of total spend. Microsoft Azure captured 23% of the market and remained the second-largest provider after growing 31% year over year. Google Cloud, the third largest cloud service provider, outpaced both AWS and Azure with growth of 36% year on year to account for 10% of the market.