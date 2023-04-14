Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is the Worst Over for Chinese Tech Stocks & ETFs?

  • (1:00) - The Return Of Jack Ma: Alibaba’s Company Restructuring
  • (11:00) - China Reopening: What Impact Will This Have On Chinese E-commerce?
  • (14:30) - Understanding The United States Regulatory Crackdown on China
  • (18:45) - The Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF: EMQQ
  • (25:50) - India Internet & E-commerce ETF: INQQ
  • (40:00) - How Do These ETFs Fit Into An Investors Portfolio?
  • Podcast@Zacks.com

 

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kevin Carter, founder of EMQQ Global, about investing in emerging markets, and China, in particular.

Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) founder Jack Ma recently returned to mainland China as Beijing tries to restore confidence in the country's private sector. This comes after a years-long regulatory crackdown and Covid related restrictions that resulted in Chinese tech giants losing more than $1 trillion in combined market value.

We also discuss what Covid reopening means for tech and e-commerce companies in China, which accounts for more than 50% of global online sales.

The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ - Free Report) holds leading internet and e-commerce companies in China and other developing countries. Tencent (TCEHY - Free Report) , Alibaba and MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) are its top holdings.

The firm recently launched the India Internet & E-commerce ETF (INQQ - Free Report) , which seeks to capitalize on India’s digital transformation. The fastest-growing major economy is home to 27% of the world’s Gen-Z population, and its middle class is set to double by 2030.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.


