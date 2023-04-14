We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) closed at $141.38, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
Snowflake Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $607.47 million, up 43.82% from the prior-year quarter.
SNOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +132% and +39.08%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Snowflake Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Snowflake Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 242.89 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.1.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.