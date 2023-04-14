We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.30, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 20.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Plug Power as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Plug Power is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $217.87 million, up 54.73% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.74 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, which would represent changes of +40.8% and +88.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.18% lower. Plug Power currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PLUG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.