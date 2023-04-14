We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Par Petroleum (PARR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Par Petroleum (PARR - Free Report) closed at $26.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 4.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.
Par Petroleum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.16, up 507.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, up 11.99% from the year-ago period.
PARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $6.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.7% and -16.24%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Par Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.83% higher within the past month. Par Petroleum is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Par Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.64, so we one might conclude that Par Petroleum is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.