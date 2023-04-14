We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) closed at $6.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the gaming industry supplier had gained 0.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PlayAGS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, up 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $77.42 million, up 6.25% from the year-ago period.
AGS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $326.71 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +5.58%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PlayAGS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 136.36% higher. PlayAGS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, PlayAGS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 997.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.27, which means PlayAGS is trading at a premium to the group.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
