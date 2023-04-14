We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Datadog (DDOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) closed at $68.08, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 1.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $468.13 million, up 28.95% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.14% and +24.36%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Datadog currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Datadog's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 63.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.1.
We can also see that DDOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.68 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
