Diana Shipping (DSX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Diana Shipping (DSX - Free Report) closed at $4.10, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.85% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Diana Shipping as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.8 million, up 11.8% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $285.7 million, which would represent changes of -38.97% and +1.7%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diana Shipping. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.67% higher. Diana Shipping is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Diana Shipping currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.39.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.