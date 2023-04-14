We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Philip Morris (PM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Philip Morris (PM - Free Report) closed at $99.75, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.
Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had gained 2.71% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Philip Morris as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, down 14.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.06 billion, up 4.12% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $34.88 billion, which would represent changes of +5.52% and +9.81%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Philip Morris. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. Philip Morris currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Philip Morris's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.72.
Investors should also note that PM has a PEG ratio of 2.31 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.27 at yesterday's closing price.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
