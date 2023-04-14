We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
James River Group (JRVR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
James River Group (JRVR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.58, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the insurance holding company had lost 7.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from James River Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $214.9 million, up 6.41% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $862.3 million, which would represent changes of +16.22% and +5.97%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for James River Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. James River Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, James River Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.13.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.