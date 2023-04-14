We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Polaris Inc (PII) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Polaris Inc (PII - Free Report) closed at $106.99, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the snowmobile and ATV maker had lost 0.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 12.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.11%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Polaris Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, Polaris Inc is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.91 billion, down 2.19% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.22 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.73% and -0.3%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Polaris Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. Polaris Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Polaris Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.72.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PII in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.