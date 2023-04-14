Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of polymer resins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) is the bank holding company for BCB Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Amerant Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 60 days.

