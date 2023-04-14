We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) . APOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.55. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.05. Over the last 12 months, APOG's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.73 and as low as 9.51, with a median of 11.49.
Investors should also recognize that APOG has a P/B ratio of 2.46. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.56. Over the past year, APOG's P/B has been as high as 3.16 and as low as 2.32, with a median of 2.70.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Apogee Enterprises is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, APOG feels like a great value stock at the moment.