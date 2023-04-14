Baker Hughes (BKR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Baker Hughes Company ( BKR Quick Quote BKR - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 19, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the oilfield service provider’s adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents due to higher costs and expenses. The negatives were partially offset by higher contributions from the Oilfield Services and Equipment business unit.
In the trailing four quarters, Baker Hughes beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice, the negative earnings surprise being 18.6%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:
Let’s delve into the factors that are anticipated to have influenced the oilfield service firm’s performance in the March-end quarter.
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for
first-quarter earnings per share of 26 cents has witnessed no upward movement and two downward revisions in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests an increase of 73.3% from the year-ago reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $5.5 billion indicates a 13.9% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Consider
The West Texas Intermediate crude price was considerably higher in the first quarter of 2023. High oil prices were favorable for the exploration and production operations in the March-end quarter.
With higher exploration operations, the demand for oilfield services was promising since oilfield service firms help upstream companies efficiently set up oil wells. Thus, the higher oil price is likely to have aided Baker Hughes’ oilfield service business in the first quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating income from the company’s Oilfield Services is pegged at $365 million, suggesting a massive increase from the $221 million reported in the March-end quarter of last year. Our estimate for operating income from the company’s Oilfield Services is pegged at 365.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
However, the increase in Baker Hughes’ expenses is expected to have dented its bottom line. Our estimate for the company’s total costs and expenses is pegged at $5.1 billion, indicating an increase from the $4.6 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Baker Hughes this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. : Baker Hughes has an Earnings ESP of -5.3%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Earnings ESP Filter. : Baker Hughes currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Zacks Rank Stocks to Consider
Here are some firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:
TechnipFMC plc ( FTI Quick Quote FTI - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +29.63% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
TechnipFMC is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.
CNX Resources Corporation ( CNX Quick Quote CNX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.14% and is currently a Zacks #3 Ranked player.
CNX Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX’s earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.
Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH Quick Quote ENPH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.57% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present.
Enphase Energy is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Apr 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH’s earnings is pegged at $1.20 per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Baker Hughes (BKR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 19, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the oilfield service provider’s adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents due to higher costs and expenses. The negatives were partially offset by higher contributions from the Oilfield Services and Equipment business unit.
In the trailing four quarters, Baker Hughes beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice, the negative earnings surprise being 18.6%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:
Baker Hughes Company Price and EPS Surprise
Baker Hughes Company price-eps-surprise | Baker Hughes Company Quote
Let’s delve into the factors that are anticipated to have influenced the oilfield service firm’s performance in the March-end quarter.
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of 26 cents has witnessed no upward movement and two downward revisions in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests an increase of 73.3% from the year-ago reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $5.5 billion indicates a 13.9% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Consider
The West Texas Intermediate crude price was considerably higher in the first quarter of 2023. High oil prices were favorable for the exploration and production operations in the March-end quarter.
With higher exploration operations, the demand for oilfield services was promising since oilfield service firms help upstream companies efficiently set up oil wells. Thus, the higher oil price is likely to have aided Baker Hughes’ oilfield service business in the first quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating income from the company’s Oilfield Services is pegged at $365 million, suggesting a massive increase from the $221 million reported in the March-end quarter of last year. Our estimate for operating income from the company’s Oilfield Services is pegged at 365.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, indicating an increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
However, the increase in Baker Hughes’ expenses is expected to have dented its bottom line. Our estimate for the company’s total costs and expenses is pegged at $5.1 billion, indicating an increase from the $4.6 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Baker Hughes this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Baker Hughes has an Earnings ESP of -5.3%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Baker Hughes currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:
TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +29.63% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
TechnipFMC is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.14% and is currently a Zacks #3 Ranked player.
CNX Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Apr 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX’s earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.57% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present.
Enphase Energy is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Apr 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH’s earnings is pegged at $1.20 per share, suggesting an increase from the prior-year reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.