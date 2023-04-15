We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $78.02, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 3.44% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 8.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 8.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.92 billion, up 104.81% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $26.64 billion, which would represent changes of +7.59% and +27.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. NextEra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.79, so we one might conclude that NextEra Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 2.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NEE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.