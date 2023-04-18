Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) is a bank holding company for FinWise Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11% downward over the last 60 days.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) is a company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

