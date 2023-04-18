We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brady (BRC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Brady (BRC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Brady is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Brady is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRC's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that BRC has returned about 11% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 0% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Brady is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) . The stock is up 1.6% year-to-date.
For Cintas, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Brady belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.1% so far this year, meaning that BRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #107. The industry has moved +0.7% year to date.
Brady and Cintas could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.