Permian Oil Rig Count Increases for Two Straight Weeks

In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) stated that the U.S. rig count was lower than the prior-week tally. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications.
Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy service providers gauge the overall business environment of the oil and gas industry. The number of active rigs and its comparison with the prior-week figure indicates the demand trajectory for the company’s oilfield services from exploration and production companies.
Details
Total U.S. Rig Count Falls: The count of rigs engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in the United States was 748 for the week ended Apr 14. The figure is lower than the prior week’s count of 751. Thus, the tally decreased for three straight weeks. However, the current national rig count is higher than the year-ago level of 693.
The onshore rigs in the week ended Apr 14 totaled 727, lower than the prior week's count of 733. In offshore resources, 20 rigs were operating, higher than the prior week’s count of 17.
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls: The oil rig count was 588 in the week ended Apr 14, lower than the prior-week figure of 590. The current number of oil rigs — far from the peak of 1,609 attained in October 2014 — is up from the year-ago figure of 548.
U.S. Natural Gas Rig Count Declines: Natural gas rig count of 157 is lower than the prior-week figure. The count of rigs exploring the commodity is higher than the prior-year week’s tally of 143. Per the latest report, the number of natural gas-directed rigs is 90.2% lower than the all-time high of 1,606 recorded in 2008.
Rig Count by Type: The number of vertical drilling rigs totaled 19 units, higher than the prior-week count of 14 units. The horizontal/directional rig count (encompassing new drilling technology with the ability to drill and extract gas from dense rock formations, also known as shale formations) of 729 is lower than the prior-week level of 737.
Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Rig Count Rises: GoM rig count was 18 units, all oil-directed. The count was higher than the prior-week number of 16.
Rig Count in the Most Prolific Basin
Permian — the most prolific basin in the United States — recorded a weekly oil rig tally of 351, higher than the prior week's count of 348. Thus, the number increased for two straight weeks.
Outlook
The West Texas Intermediate crude price is trading at more than the $80-per-barrel mark, which is highly favorable for exploration and production activities. Solid oil prices will likely pave the way for rig additions despite a slowdown in drilling activities, as upstream players mainly focus on stockholder returns rather than boosting output.
Investors may keep a close eye on energy stocks like EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) and Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) , as the companies are expected to benefit from the current healthy oil price scenario.
EOG Resources, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It is well-placed to capitalize on the promising business scenario. It has an estimated 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, resulting in a brightened production outlook. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
EOG Resources is strongly committed to returning capital to shareholders. Since it transitioned to premium drilling, the company has returned a handsome amount of cash to stockholders. With the employment of premium drilling, EOG can reduce its cash operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent, thereby aiding its bottom line.
Matador Resources has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin. Promising oil price is likely to aid it in increasing production volumes. Matador acquired Advance Energy Partners Holdings, LLC, which comprises several oil and natural gas-producing properties and undeveloped acreage. MTDR, carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, expects the acquisition to be accretive to important valuation and financial metrics.