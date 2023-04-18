MGM Resorts International ( MGM Quick Quote MGM - Free Report) has received a green signal from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for developing a resort in Osaka. MGM Japan and its joint-venture partner ORIX will develop an approximately $10 billion integrated resort. The company aims to transform the region into a world-class entertainment and hospitality destination, which will attract tourism in Japan. The resort, which is expected to open in 2029, will attract nearly 20 million visitors annually. MGM Resorts CEO & president Bill Hornbuckle said, “We couldn't be more excited to get started on the development of one of Japan's first Integrated Resorts in the great City of Osaka, and we look forward to working with our partner ORIX and Osaka Prefecture/City to realize this long-held goal.” The company emphasizes international expansion to drive growth. To this end, MGM Resorts made progress related to development plans in Japan and Dubai. It stated plans to expand its footprint in New York. However, it is subject to regulatory approvals. It also highlighted the completion of the LeoVegas acquisition. The initiative supported MGM’s expansion in international markets and online gaming, and paved a path to drive its omnichannel strategy. It generates incremental earnings between brick-and-mortar and online channels. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Price Performance
MGM Resorts (MGM) Receives Approval to Build Resort in Japan
MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) has received a green signal from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for developing a resort in Osaka. MGM Japan and its joint-venture partner ORIX will develop an approximately $10 billion integrated resort.
The company aims to transform the region into a world-class entertainment and hospitality destination, which will attract tourism in Japan. The resort, which is expected to open in 2029, will attract nearly 20 million visitors annually.
MGM Resorts CEO & president Bill Hornbuckle said, “We couldn't be more excited to get started on the development of one of Japan's first Integrated Resorts in the great City of Osaka, and we look forward to working with our partner ORIX and Osaka Prefecture/City to realize this long-held goal.”
The company emphasizes international expansion to drive growth. To this end, MGM Resorts made progress related to development plans in Japan and Dubai. It stated plans to expand its footprint in New York. However, it is subject to regulatory approvals. It also highlighted the completion of the LeoVegas acquisition. The initiative supported MGM’s expansion in international markets and online gaming, and paved a path to drive its omnichannel strategy. It generates incremental earnings between brick-and-mortar and online channels.
Price Performance
Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 33.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 31%.
MGM Resorts, one of the leading companies in the gaming and lodging industry, is well poised to grow on high brand awareness. Superior business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations are its primary growth drivers.
In the past few years, it has taken various initiatives to align every recognized brand into one global entertainment brand. This resulted in a disciplined business model with a unified view of strategy.
