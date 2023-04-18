We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $114.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 16.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Exxon Mobil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.65, up 28.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $90.56 billion, up 0.07% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.95 per share and revenue of $354.08 billion, which would represent changes of -29.23% and -14.41%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.33% lower. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.67 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.86, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.