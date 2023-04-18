We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $270.02, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 4.02% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, down 32.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.5 billion, down 21.59% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $29.68 billion, which would represent changes of +34.73% and +10.03%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher. Nvidia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Nvidia's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 59.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.65, so we one might conclude that Nvidia is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.