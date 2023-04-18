We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $110.43, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had gained 14.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.67%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Super Micro Computer is projected to report earnings of $2.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.47 billion, up 8.45% from the prior-year quarter.
SMCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.68 per share and revenue of $6.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +89.03% and +30.35%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Super Micro Computer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.8.
The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.