ServiceNow (NOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) closed at $470.55, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations had gained 5% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
ServiceNow will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02, up 16.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.09 billion, up 21.28% from the prior-year quarter.
NOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $8.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.55% and +22.16%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ServiceNow. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ServiceNow currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ServiceNow is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 50.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.02, which means ServiceNow is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that NOW has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.