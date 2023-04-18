We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed at $323.79, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.94% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Berkshire Hathaway B is projected to report earnings of $2.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.47 billion, up 5.16% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.97 per share and revenue of $305.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.79% and +1.26%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Berkshire Hathaway B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.64, so we one might conclude that Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 2.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BRK.B's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.