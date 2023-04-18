We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Target (TGT - Free Report) closed at $162.70, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 1.03% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Target will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, down 19.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.37 billion, up 0.81% from the prior-year quarter.
TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.42 per share and revenue of $111.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.87% and +2.05%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% higher. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Target currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.94, which means Target is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TGT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.