The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) closed at $61.20, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 3.73% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $363.74 million, up 15.35% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion, which would represent changes of +11.54% and +19.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. The Trade Desk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, The Trade Desk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.
Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 2.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.