We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Linde (LIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN - Free Report) closed at $362.35, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had gained 8.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Linde will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.09, up 5.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.04 billion, down 2.09% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.29 per share and revenue of $34.08 billion, which would represent changes of +8.14% and +2.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Linde is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.35.
We can also see that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.