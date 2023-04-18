We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.87, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 1.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.67%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs BDC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $107.34 million, up 37.06% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $428.08 million. These totals would mark changes of -4.46% and +19.75%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.07, which means Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
