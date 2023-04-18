We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed at $38.09, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had gained 5.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 4.65% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.41 billion, down 5.16% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $120.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.55% and -1.15%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower within the past month. Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.36, so we one might conclude that Comcast is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Cable Television stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.