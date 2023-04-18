We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed at $15.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.12% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 231.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.77 million, down 68.15% from the year-ago period.
UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.16 per share and revenue of $493.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -652.38% and -41.43%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.