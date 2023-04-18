We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) closed at $91.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline had gained 6.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.67%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Copa Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.97, up 324.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $821.58 million, up 43.74% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.77 per share and revenue of $3.36 billion, which would represent changes of +42.49% and +13.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.9% higher. Copa Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Copa Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.62.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CPA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.