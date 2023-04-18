We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clearfield (CLFD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Clearfield (CLFD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.51, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had lost 4.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, down 15.15% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.15 million, up 32.99% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $368.2 million, which would represent changes of +14.37% and +35.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.37% lower. Clearfield is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, Clearfield currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.86.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.