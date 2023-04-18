We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
On Holding (ONON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
On Holding (ONON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.45, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the running-shoe and apparel company had gained 42.11% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from On Holding as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 80% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $411.42 million, up 61.23% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.21% and +45.48%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for On Holding. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 32.18% higher. On Holding is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, On Holding is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.85.
Also, we should mention that ONON has a PEG ratio of 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ONON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.