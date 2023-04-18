Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bank of America Corporation (BAC - Free Report) provides banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of polymer resins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG - Free Report) is the financial holding company for Capital City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 60 days.

finance